Mumbai reports two new COVID-19 cases, no death

Mumbai on Wednesday reported two new coronavirus infections but zero fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 11,55,135, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,746.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had recorded three new COVID-19 cases and zero pandemic-related deaths.

The city has now 27 active COVID-19 cases.

The number of recovered patients rose to 11,35,362 with discharge of four patients.

The average doubling rate or period taken for COVID-19 caseload to double in the city is 1,76,081 days, and recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent.

As many as 2,862 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 1,86,43,817.

The city's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 28 to January 3 was 0.0004 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)