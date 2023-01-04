Left Menu

Mumbai reports two new COVID-19 cases, no death

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 19:44 IST
Mumbai reports two new COVID-19 cases, no death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Wednesday reported two new coronavirus infections but zero fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 11,55,135, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,746.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had recorded three new COVID-19 cases and zero pandemic-related deaths.

The city has now 27 active COVID-19 cases.

The number of recovered patients rose to 11,35,362 with discharge of four patients.

The average doubling rate or period taken for COVID-19 caseload to double in the city is 1,76,081 days, and recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent.

As many as 2,862 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 1,86,43,817.

The city's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 28 to January 3 was 0.0004 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023