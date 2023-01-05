Mainland China reports 1 COVID death for Jan 4
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 06:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 06:25 IST
China reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland for Jan. 4, compared with five deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.
The official death toll now stands at 5,259.
