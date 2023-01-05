Left Menu

Hong Kong residents rush to get vaccinated ahead of China border reopening

City government centres providing shots produced by BioNTech have in recent days been mostly booked solid, some until February, in contrast with a few weeks ago when anyone seeking a vaccine could stroll into a nearly empty facility. "After the opening of the border, I expect there will be more infected people on the streets, I want to reduce my chance of getting infected,” said a Hong Kong resident surnamed Wan, 33, who got his fourth shot this week.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 07:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 07:40 IST
Hong Kong residents rush to get vaccinated ahead of China border reopening

Hong Kong residents have swamped clinics to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the expected reopening of the city's border with mainland China, which some people fear will bring a surge of infections to the financial hub. City government centres providing shots produced by BioNTech have in recent days been mostly booked solid, some until February, in contrast with a few weeks ago when anyone seeking a vaccine could stroll into a nearly empty facility.

"After the opening of the border, I expect there will be more infected people on the streets, I want to reduce my chance of getting infected,” said a Hong Kong resident surnamed Wan, 33, who got his fourth shot this week. Hong Kong’s government announced plans to reopen its border and resume restriction-free travel for the first time in more than three years after Beijing abandoned its strict "zero-COVID" policy and announced it was easing its travel restrictions from Jan. 8.

Hong Kong saw a sluggish vaccine uptake when the shots first became available in 2001, particularly among the elderly, but rates picked up over the past year and more than 83% of Hong Kong residents have received three doses of either the BioNTech shot or China's Sinovac vaccine, according to government data. The number of people getting a fourth shot jumped more than 100% this week from a week earlier.

It's not just a fear of new infections after the border reopens but worry that mainland visitors will snap up mRNA vaccines, which can give better protection against COVID but are not available for Chinese residents in the mainland. Many mainlanders have been asking on social media about how to get an mRNA vaccine in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's government has said non-residents will have to pay for vaccines at private clinics. "I'm afraid it might be harder to get vaccinated once mainlanders start coming," said Kevin Lam, 29, queuing up along with dozens of other people for his fourth vaccine at a clinic in the city's Quarry Bay district.

A Hong Kong resident surnamed Tsoi said she was relieved to have made a booking for BioNTech's second-generation booster. "I'm a bit worried that vaccinations will run out,” the 35-year-old said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023