3 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 9

Three new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,47,403, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, there are currently nine active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,969 and the recovery count stood at 7,36,190, he added.

