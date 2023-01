Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* WHO SAYS AS OF JAN 1 2023, CHINA REPORTED 218, 019 NEW COVID-19 CASES

* WHO SAYS AS OF JAN 1 2023, CHINA REPORTED 648 NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS Source text: https://bit.ly/3vFzuRR

