Germany to require rapid COVID-19 test for travellers from China
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-01-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:10 IST
Germany is changing its entry rules for travellers from China and will in future require at least a rapid coronavirus test to enter the country, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.
There will also be random checks upon entry for any coronavirus variants as well as expanded monitoring of wastewater, he said in a statement on Thursday.
