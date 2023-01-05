Sikkim has 4,50,550 eligible electors: ACEO

Left Menu

Further, 367 Persons with Disabilities PwDs were also marked in the Electoral Roll during this revision. The number of service voters of Sikkim stands at 1,996 in the final roll. Newly registered electors can also download their e-EPICs using the Voter helpline App, if they have provided a unique mobile number during registration.

Sikkim has 4,50,550 voters after the revision of the electoral roll, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Pema Lhaden Lama said on Thursday.

Of the 4,50,550 electors as per the qualifying date of January 1, 2023, 2,27,406 are male and 2,23,144 are female, she said while releasing the revised electoral roll of Sikkim in the presence of representatives from recognised and registered unrecognised political parties of the state.

The Himalayan state has recorded an annual increase of 14.15 per cent of electors, the officer said.

The revision of the electoral roll was carried out from November 9, 2022 to December 8, 2022, Lama said.

The latest revision saw a fresh enrolment of 6,469 voters as well as deletion of 5,764 voters.

The fresh enrolment includes 2,977 new voters in the age group of 18-19. Further, 367 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) were also marked in the Electoral Roll during this revision. The number of service voters of Sikkim stands at 1,996 in the final roll. As per the new guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the EPIC cards (election photo identity card) will be delivered through Speed Post only. Newly registered electors can also download their e-EPICs using the Voter helpline App, if they have provided a unique mobile number during registration.

