Continental Hospitals Hosts the 2nd JNU Alumni Association of Telangana Lecture, Delivered by Dr Naveen Rao

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India Dr Naveen Rao, Senior Vice President (Health Initiative) at the Rockefeller Foundation, New York delivered the second annual JNU Alumni Association lecture at Continental Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the subject – Can Digital Tools Bring More Healthcare to More People – Dr Rao, delivered a fascinating talk encompassing all of the opportunities in the postCovid era that have and continue to shape the healthcare paradigm in India. “While technology has vastly changed our lives in the last twenty years, it was during the Covid times that we saw an accelerated adoption of telemedicine and digital health,” said Dr Rao.

Speaking from his decades of experience at the confluence of technology & healthcare, Dr Rao opined that there will be a complete shift in patient journey soon. “From having to navigate an existing healthcare system, we will now see a proactive move to build healthcare systems around patient journeys. Healthcare will also become location agnostic, with equitable healthcare available to everyone, everywhere,” he said.

According to Dr Rao - digitisation of patient records, adoption of wearable technology, improvements in artificial intelligence, and greater penetration of virtual reality –are the four key elements that will shape the digital health paradigm while the affordability of these tools will be the key to their wider acceptance & reach.

“The 21st Century will be the century of data & information, and our society will be of those who have access to data, and those that don’t. While the monetary divide of haves & have-nots became the harbinger of several inequalities, we must not allow for a data divide to propagate and become the defining divide of this century,” Dr Rao appealed to the audience of academics, bureaucrats, medical professionals, business leaders, and members of the civil society.

Continental Hospitals Chairman & Managing Director Dr Guru N Reddy, in his concluding remarks, added that Continental has remained at the forefront of digitization from its inception and will continue to push the envelope for more transparent, accessible and affordable healthcare with the aid of digital tools & technology.

“Technological advancement, in every sphere of life, is inevitable and necessary. We must continue our quest for better technologies for improved healthcare, instead of being cynical and nihilistic about progress,” Dr Reddy underlined.

About Continental Hospitals Continental Hospitals is a multi-specialty, tertiary, and quaternary care facility in the Financial District of Hyderabad. Accredited for clinical excellence and the highest standards of patient-safety standards by JCI and NABH, Continental Hospital has been a pioneer in pursuing and delivering excellence in healthcare for the last nine years. With over 50 specialties, and a team of the finest healthcare practitioners in the country, Continental Hospitals is one of the largest healthcare facilities in India. Continental is also India’s first LEED qualified super specialty hospital and is designed as per international standards with natural ventilation, safety, and privacy – to aid healing & well-being of the patients.

Founded in April 2013, by renowned gastroenterologist & hepatologist Dr Guru N. Reddy, Continental Hospitals has been a pioneering institution – redefining healthcare and setting new standards in healthcare excellence.

Gastroenterology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Neuroscience, Cardiology, Multi-organ Transplants, Women & Child Care, Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine, Psychiatry & Psychology, Bariatrics & Metabolic Disorders are some of the key specialties at Continental Hospitals and the is equipped with Advanced Emergency Services & ICUs, Green OT, Level 3 NICU, and PICU amongst other state-of-the-art facilities. About Dr A Naveen Rao Dr Naveen Rao is Senior Vice President of the Health Initiative at The Rockefeller Foundation. He leads The Rockefeller Foundation’s work to ensure more equitable access to Covid-19 tests and vaccines, science-based tools, and data to fight the pandemic, while strengthening public health systems to prevent future outbreaks. Dr. Rao is also spearheading The Foundation’s efforts to use data to predict, prevent and quickly respond to future pandemics, including by facilitating greater global collaboration around genomic surveillance.

His prior experience involves a 25-year long stint with Merck & Co., Inc., where he led Merck for Mothers, the company’s 10-year, $500 million initiative to reduce maternal mortality around the world. In this capacity, Dr Rao was responsible for leveraging the company’s science and business expertise to accelerate progress in reaching the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and advancing the company’s mission to improve and save lives.

Dr Rao is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Medic Mobile and represents The Rockefeller Foundation on the Private Foundation constituency of Global Fund ATM. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Continental Hospitals Chairman & Managing Director Dr Guru N Reddy Felicitating Dr Naveen Rao, SVP (Health Initiatives) Rockefeller Foundation following the 2nd Annual JNUAAT Lecture

