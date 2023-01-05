JFPR provides USD 2 mn additional fund to Chennai to fight communicable diseases

Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and Pacific (JFPR) has provided USD 2 million of additional funding support to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for managing COVID-19 and other communicable diseases in low-income flood-prone areas of the metropolitan city.

The financing will be administered by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the multilateral lending agency said in a release on Thursday. The additional financing supports the ongoing ADB project aimed at strengthening climate and disaster resilience in the Chennai-Kosasthaliyar River basin through improving urban flood protection infrastructure and enhancing the urban flood preparedness of GCC, it said.

It aims at expanding the scope of the project, particularly to improve infection prevention and control (IPC) for COVID-19 and other communicable diseases through interventions to enhance water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in the proposed project areas, the release said.

Chennai has faced a major challenge in fighting the pandemic due to high disease transmission among the poor in densely populated pockets that lack adequate WASH services and associated IPC.

The JFPR financing will help upgrade WASH services in 65 government-run schools and 17 urban primary health centres in the project areas.

These interventions, the ADB said, ''will benefit over 12,000 students - more than 95 per cent living below the poverty line - teachers, other school staff, and, in urban primary health centres, medical and support staff, and 1,900 patients per day. The project will also improve resilience to future crisis and strengthen the long-term sustainability of the city’s coping capacity''.

The grant project is a pilot intervention of ADB COVID-19 and WASH nexus support in India and a model for scaling up an integrated response to epidemics and disasters in urban areas across South Asia.

JFPR was established in 2000 to support ADB projects that directly address the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable groups in Asia and the Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)