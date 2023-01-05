Pondy sees rise in COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory of Puducherry registered a spike in number of new COVID-19 cases with 10 infections on Thursday, according to a senior health official.

The new cases were reported during the last 24 hours as against five cases registered on Wednesday, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

He said that while Puducherry region accounted for nine cases, Karaikal had a solitary case of viral infection. Mahe and Yanam regions reported nil case, he said.

The Health Department tested 1,199 samples during the last 24 hours and identified the 10 new cases. The Director said the department has so far tested 24,45,857 samples and has found 20,77,961 out of them to be negative. The overall tally of the viral infections in the Union Territory stands at 1,75,541. Three patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,73,536. The active cases were 30 and all the patients were in home isolation, he said. No fresh fatality was reported during the last 24 hours from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,975.

The test positivity rate was 0.83 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.86 per cent respectively. Sriramulu said the Health Department has till now administered 22,73,396 vaccines which comprised 9,94,532 first doses, 8,67,890 second doses and 4,10,974 booster doses.

