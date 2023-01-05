New product Jan Aushadhi Special Chyawanprash under PMBJP launched

A new product Jan Aushadhi Special Chyawanprash under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) launched in New Delhi today. Chief Executive Officer of Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) Shri Ravi Dadhich launched this new product. This Chwanprash Special will now be available at all Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country at a reasonable price. Chyawanprash Special is a potent antioxidant paste, prepared through the synergistic blending of around 50 herbs and spices.

With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched in 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India. Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has successfully implemented the scheme across India.

Currently, there are more than 9000 Janaushadhi Kendras have been opened in the country. The successful implementation of the scheme has already achieved 869.12 Crore sales in the current financial year, and it is aiming to reach the target of 1200 Crore in this financial year. At present, these 9000 Kendras ensure availability of more than 1759 medicines and 280 surgical devices including Suvidha Sanitary pads which are sold at Rs. 1/- per pad. Prices of the Jan Aushadhi medicines are generally 50%-90% less than that of branded medicines prices which are available in the open market. In all, during the past 8 years, total savings of approximately Rs. 18000 crores for the citizens have been possible due to this noble scheme.

(With Inputs from PIB)