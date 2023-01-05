Mumbai sees seven COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 25 as nine recover

Mumbai on Thursday reported seven COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,142, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,746, a civic official said.

It is a rise from the three cases reported on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by nine and reached 11,35,371, leaving the state with an active caseload of 25, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 1,94,947 days.

The overall growth rate of cases between December 29 and January 4 is 0.0004 per cent.

So far, 1,86,46,466 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 2,649 in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)