Left Menu

Research reveals genetic effect on response to treatment for obesity

According to a study conducted by the University of Galway and Brunel University London, patients with severe and complicated obesity respond differently to a dietary weight management programme based on their genes.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 21:38 IST
Research reveals genetic effect on response to treatment for obesity
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

According to a study conducted by the University of Galway and Brunel University London, patients with severe and complicated obesity respond differently to a dietary weight management programme based on their genes. The GERONIMO project studied patients attending the obesity clinic at Galway University Hospital who were undergoing an intensive short-term programme of medically supervised dietary restriction in order to attempt to reverse some of the medical problems with severe obesity.

During the research scientists were able to analyse small variations in hundreds of genes that are known to be associated with obesity. By combining information from these measured gene variations together, a 'genetic risk score' was calculated for six different obesity-related traits. Professor Francis Finucane, senior lecturer in the School of Medicine at University of Galway and Consultant Endocrinologist at Galway University Hospitals who led the clinical study, said, "Mechanistic studies like these, which help us to understand why some people respond better than others to the same intervention, are really important in providing more personalised and effective treatments for people with obesity."

"We know that in general, heritability and 'genetics' play a huge role in influencing body weight and the risk of obesity-related complications like diabetes, but finding the genes that account for this risk has been a challenge," he said. Professor Alex Blakemore, Professor in Human Genomics at Brunel University London, said: "No-one chooses their genes, so, as a society, we need to recognise that when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, the challenge is greater for some people than for others. This study reveals just a small part of the picture of how our genes can help or hinder us in reaching our health goals."

The GERONIMO project involved 93 patients who volunteered for the study. They were monitored while taking part in a meal replacement programme. Their average body mass index at the start of the study was 52kgm-2, which means that they weighed more than twice their maximum 'healthy weight'.

The participants lost an average of 16% of their body weight, or 21kg after 24 weeks. The research found that the 'waist-hip ratio' genetic risk score, which measures an individual's genetic tendency to hold on to central or abdominal fat, was associated with less weight loss after the intervention.

Speaking about next stages in the research Professor Finucane said: "This work is exciting and important because it is the first Irish study to demonstrate a genetic effect on the response to a treatment for obesity. "The genetic effects we found here were subtle, but we think it would be good to explore this further, in larger studies and with different obesity treatments, such as drug therapy or 'metabolic surgery'," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023