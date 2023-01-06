Left Menu

BRIEF-UK Department Of Health And Social Care Says Will Sign Memorandum Of Understanding With Biontech SE Today To Bring Innovative Vaccine Research To England

Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* UK DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE- TO SIGN MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BIONTECH SE TODAY TO BRING INNOVATIVE VACCINE RESEARCH TO ENGLAND Source text [https://bit.ly/3GIhyME]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

