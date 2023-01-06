BRIEF-Pfizer Could Sell Some Assets, Spin Others Off As A New Company, Or Seek Outside Partnerships - Barron's
Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 06:23 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 06:23 IST
Jan 5 (Reuters) -
* PFIZER COULD SELL SOME ASSETS, SPIN OTHERS OFF AS A NEW COMPANY, OR SEEK OUTSIDE PARTNERSHIPS - BARRON'S
* PFIZER TO PULL BACK ON EARLY-STAGE RARE DISEASE RESEARCH, SELLING SOME MAJOR ASSETS - BARRON'S Source text https://bit.ly/3vI5i8 Further company coverage:
