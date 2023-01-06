Mainland China reports five COVID deaths for Jan 5

China reported five new COVID-19 deaths in the mainland for Jan. 5, compared with one death a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The official death toll now stands at 5,264.

