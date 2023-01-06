China's health authorities adjust COVID prevention and control protocols

China's health authorities have adjusted the latest COVID-19 prevention and control protocols, according to a statement from the National Health Commission on Friday.

In its 10th edition, the NHC said it would further optimise clinical categorisation and treatment method of the virus, and add positive antigen tests as a diagnostic standard.

