Chinese health authority adjusts COVID prevention and control measures

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 15:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's main health authority on Friday adjusted COVID-19 prevention and control measures, saying it aimed to optimise clinical categorisation and treatment nearly a month after it scrapped a rigid zero-COVID policy.

The National Health Commission said it would add positive antigen tests as a diagnostic standard and adjust the criteria for discharging COVID patients from hospital. The adjustments came in the 10th edition of the commission's policies on COVID.

On Dec. 7, the commission announced the most significant relaxation of its COVID prevention and control protocols since the pandemic began three years ago, abandoning its tough zero-COVID policy after unprecedented protests against the rules.

