Left Menu

Clinical trials of new BCG vaccine for TB to start soon, says former CSIR chief

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-01-2023 15:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 15:40 IST
Clinical trials of new BCG vaccine for TB to start soon, says former CSIR chief
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Clinical trials of a new BCG vaccine for tuberculosis will soon start in India, former director-general of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Shekhar Mande said on Friday.

He was speaking at the ongoing Indian Science Congress here.

Earlier in the day, Dr Mande gave a presentation on 'Biophysical Methods in Tuberculosis Research' and spoke about how technology has helped doctors and researchers understand TB better, paving ways to combat the infectious disease.

The CSIR is working towards rapid diagnosis, vaccination and treatment to eliminate the bacterial disease from India by 2025 as envisioned by the government, he said, speaking to reporters later.

"We are mainly focussing on new medicines and drugs for tuberculosis. We are doing background work and setting targets on research for prevention of tuberculosis," he said The National Institute of Tuberculosis Research, Chennai, will start clinical trials of the new BCG vaccine for TB, he said. Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine is primarily used against tuberculosis. According to the India TB Report 2022, the number of `incident TB patients' (new and relapse cases) notified during 2021 stood at 19.3 lakh.

On the government's aim to make India TB-free by 2025, Dr Mande said, "There is a very serious effort going across various agencies in the country. The department of health research, department of bio-technologies, CSIR, all of them are working towards TB-free 2025." The goal is a huge challenge as the TB load in India is extremely high, he said. "It is anticipated that about 30 per cent of the population is already infected with mycobacterium tuberculosis (the bacterium that causes TB). But the good news is that about 90 per cent of that 30 per cent will never ever develop TB in their lifetime. And only 10 per cent of those 30 per cent would develop TB at some point in time." The objective is to suppress even those 10 per cent. "So by 2025, we will actually be able to control that particular population and make India TB-free," he said. There are multiple ways to achieve the goal, he said. "For example, one of the most promising ways of controlling TB is something called DOTS therapy (directly observed treatment, short-course) in which the patient takes medicine in the presence of a doctor and the therapy is continued for 6 to 8 months and completed in the best possible way," Dr Mande said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023