Healthcare facility to treat persons with diabetic feet opened in Chennai

Healthcare provider RK Diabetic Foot and Podiatry Institute and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Amputation Prevention Centre has inaugurated its new facility in the city aimed at detecting illness at early stage and ensure comprehensive treatment on persons with diabetic foot, an official said on Friday.

The objective of the new facility is to provide foot care treatment in the country for patients diagnosed with diabetes and also create awareness on identifying the illness at an early stage to avoid amputation.

The 50-bed healthcare facility, spread across 30,000 sq ft land, is in Kolathur. It has two operation theatres, cath-lab along with 10 podiatry consultation rooms for treating foot ailments.

''The term foot and podiatric care refers to the specialised medical care that is delivered by a well-trained team of professionals. Our unique facility will be equipped with facilities in detecting the illness at early stages and ensure hassle-free and comprehensive foot care treatment,'' RK Diabetic Foot and Podiatry Institute founder Rajesh Kesavan said.

State Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu formally inaugurated the facility along with senior officials on Friday, a press release said.

