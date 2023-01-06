Health News Roundup: Uzbekistan arrests four over Indian cough syrup deaths; Macron: French health sector problems could deepen in coming years and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Uzbekistan arrests four over Indian cough syrup deaths

Uzbekistan has arrested four people in an investigation into the deaths of 19 children who consumed cough syrup made by Indian drug maker Marion Biotech, the Uzbek state security service said on Friday. Two of the detained were senior employees of the Scientific Center for Standardization of Medicines, who circumvented the proper testing procedures for the Doc-1 Max cough syrup, it said.

Macron: French health sector problems could deepen in coming years

The problems in the French health sector, which is struggling with overcrowded hospitals and a lack of staff in rural areas, could deepen in the coming years, President Emmanuel Macron said in a New Year address to health workers. "We're facing a situation with could get worse regarding medical demographics", Macron said, pointing at France's ageing population which also means a high number of doctors and nurses are currently retiring, many without being replaced by equally skilled workers.

Aid workers in Syria fear cholera spread if cross-border support halted

Humanitarian workers operating in the last opposition-held part of Syria fear a cholera outbreak sweeping the region will deepen further if the United Nations is forced to stop aid deliveries across the border from Turkey. The area's 4 million people live in dire conditions and rely heavily on the food and medicine that has been brought across the border since a 2014 U.N. Security Council resolution allowed such deliveries despite the Syrian government's objections.

Pfizer explores options for some rare disease, cancer drugs

Pfizer Inc is exploring options for some early-stage treatments for rare diseases and cancer in a bid to focus on "high-impact" medicines and vaccines, the company said on Thursday. The U.S. drugmaker said these options included collaborations with other drug developers for these medicines, or establishing a new company.

Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should

Pharmacies across the United States are weighing whether to sell mifepristone, a pill used in medication abortions, following the Food and Drug Administration's announcement earlier this week that they can now do so. What they decide is primarily based on where they are located given that almost half the states ban or restrict abortion after the Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v Wade ruling, though some pharmacists told Reuters the local culture and attitudes or their own personal beliefs on abortion is what guides them.

Travel curbs rack up as COVID-hit China readies reopening

More countries around the world are demanding that visitors from China take COVID tests, days before it drops border controls and ushers in an eagerly awaited return to travel for a population that has been largely stuck at home for three years. From Sunday, China will end the requirement for inbound travellers to quarantine, the latest dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime that began last month following historic protests against a suffocating series of mass lockdowns.

EU commission approves delay in medical devices law to avert shortages

The European Commission said on Friday it approved delaying the deadline for companies to comply with a new law regulating medical devices in order to prevent shortages of lifesaving equipment. The proposal now must be adopted by the European Parliament and Council through an accelerated process, the EU executive said in a statement.

Chinese health authority adjusts COVID prevention and control measures

China's main health authority on Friday adjusted COVID-19 prevention and control measures, saying it aimed to optimise clinical categorisation and treatment nearly a month after it scrapped a rigid zero-COVID policy. The National Health Commission said it would add positive antigen tests as a diagnostic standard and adjust the criteria for discharging COVID patients from hospital.

BioNTech signs deal with UK for personalised cancer therapies

BioNTech SE has signed a deal with the UK government to enrol up to 10,000 patients in clinical trials by the end of 2030 for personalised cancer therapies, the German drug maker said. The multi-year collaboration is focused on cancer immunotherapies based on mRNA or other drug classes, infectious disease vaccines, and investments into expanding the company's footprint in the UK, BioNTech said in a statement on Thursday.

Factbox-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers

Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases there surged following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data. PLACES IMPOSING CURBS

