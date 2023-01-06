Left Menu

Puducherry witnesses dip in COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,050 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and of them five new cases surfaced, said Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release.The Union Territory on Thursday reported 10 fresh coronavirus cases.All the five cases identified today were from Puducherry region.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-01-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 21:26 IST
Puducherry witnesses dip in COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Puducherry registered five new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to a senior official of Department of Health. As many as 1,050 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and of them five new cases surfaced, said Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release.

The Union Territory on Thursday reported 10 fresh coronavirus cases.

All the five cases identified today were from Puducherry region. No new fatality was reported from any of the four regions of the Union Territory during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,975, the official said.

The total coronavirus caseload in the Union Territory stands at 1,75,546.

The Director said four patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the total recoveries were 1,73,540.

The Health Department has so far examined 24,47,056 samples and found 20,79,147 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.48 per cent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1,13 per cent and 98.86 per cent respectively, the Director said.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far administered 22,73,448 doses which comprised 9,94,533 first doses, 8,67,903 second doses and 4,11,012 booster doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023