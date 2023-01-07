Left Menu

Eisai says new Alzheimer's drug to cost $26,500 annually

Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd said on Friday it had priced its newly approved Alzheimer's disease drug called Leqembi at $26,500 a year.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 01:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 01:06 IST
Eisai says new Alzheimer's drug to cost $26,500 annually

Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd said on Friday it had priced its newly approved Alzheimer's disease drug called Leqembi at $26,500 a year. Eisai developed the drug with Biogen Inc.

Wall Street analysts were expecting the drug to be priced at roughly $20,000 per year, while William Blair analyst Myles Minter late last year forecast a price closer to $28,000 given its most recent data. The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), a drug pricing research group, said the treatment would be cost effective if priced in the range of $8,500 to $20,600 a year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed use of the drug, known chemically as lecanemab, via its accelerated approval pathway in people with the early stages of the brain-wasting disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023