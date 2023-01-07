Mumbai logs two new COVID-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 29

Mumbai on Saturday recorded two new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 11,55,153, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,746 and the count of recoveries stood at 11,35,378, an official said.

Mumbai had on Friday logged nine new cases.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city is left with 29 active COVID-19 cases.

The average doubling rate of cases is at 2,27,441 days, while the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, it said.

As many as 2,289 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,86,51,367.

The overall growth rate of cases between December 31 and January 6 was 0.0003 per cent, the bulletin said.

