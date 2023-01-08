Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Saturday meet leaders of England's health service, as it faces one of its toughest ever winters as flu and COVID-19 spread amid strike action by frontline staff who say high inflation has eroded their salaries. Ambulances have been queuing outside hospitals, facing long waits to hand over patients to emergency wards as doctors and nurses, hampered by worker shortages, struggle to discharge patients amid staff shortages.

China's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID

China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections. This Lunar New Year public holiday, which officially runs from Jan. 21, will be the first since 2020 without domestic travel restrictions.

China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug - sources

China is in talks with Pfizer Inc to secure a licence that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China, three sources told Reuters. China's medical products regulator - the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) - has been leading the talks with Pfizer since late last month, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Factbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc's Alzheimer's drug lecanemab for the treatment of early forms of the fatal, brain-wasting disease. Like their earlier Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, lecanemab, to be sold under the brand name Leqembi, belongs to a class of treatments that aim to slow disease progression by removing sticky clumps of the toxic protein beta amyloid from the brain.

U.S. FDA says Evusheld may not protect against Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it does not expect AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld to provide protection against the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. The subvariant has been causing concern among scientists after its rapid spread in the United States in December.

Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should

Pharmacies across the United States are weighing whether to sell mifepristone, a pill used in medication abortions, following the Food and Drug Administration's announcement earlier this week that they can now do so. What they decide is primarily based on where they are located given that almost half the states ban or restrict abortion after the Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v Wade ruling, though some pharmacists told Reuters the local culture and attitudes or their own personal beliefs on abortion is what guides them.

Travel curbs rack up as COVID-hit China readies reopening

More countries around the world are demanding that visitors from China take COVID tests, days before it drops border controls and ushers in an eagerly awaited return to travel for a population that has been largely stuck at home for three years. From Sunday, China will end the requirement for inbound travellers to quarantine, the latest dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime that began last month following historic protests against a suffocating series of mass lockdowns.

Eisai, Biogen get U.S. FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug, apply for full approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc for patients in the earliest stages of the mind-wasting disease. Eisai and Biogen said on Saturday the Japanese drugmaker had applied for full FDA approval of the drug.

Eisai files for full FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug Leqembi

Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd said on Saturday it had submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a standard review of its Alzheimer's drug Leqembi, which was recently approved under the agency's accelerated review process.

Chinese-made mRNA vaccine starts trial production

China's CanSino Biologics Inc has entered "test production phase" for its COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine, the company said in a post on its social media account late on Thursday. The vaccine, known as CS-2034, targets new Omicron variants of the virus, which are responsible for the vast majority of infections that have swept across China since the country began dismantling strict COVID curbs last month.

