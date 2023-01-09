China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8
China reported three new COVID-19 deaths for Jan. 8, compared with two deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.
The official death toll now stands at 5,272.
