PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:15 IST
Prisoner dies of sickness in Ballia jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An 80-year-old prisoner serving a life term in Ballia District Jail died of sickness, a senior jail official said on Monday.

Police have sent the prisoner's body for a post mortem examination. According to an official, Nirhu Yadav's health suddenly deteriorated Sunday night after which he was taken to the district hospital where he died.

Rajeev Singh, Ballia Kotwali In-charge, said that police have taken the body in their possession and sent it for post mortem.

Nirhu Yadav was from Kalna Tola Deori village under the Chitbaragaon Police Station area of the district.

He was serving a life sentence for a murder and had been incarcerated since July 7, 2022, Singh added.

