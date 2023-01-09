Left Menu

He is survived by a wife and three sons.Providing the aid to the family, Gahlot said, I completely understand and acknowledge that no amount of money would be able to compensate for the loss of a loved one but this financial assistance is a way for the Delhi government to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by these corona warriors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:29 IST
Gahlot hands over Rs 1 cr financial aid to kin of DTC bus driver who died during Covid
Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday handed over ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 crore to the kin of a DTC bus driver who died during the Covid pandemic.

Ram Nath was a driver in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and was posted at Khanpur bus depot. He had performed night duty on the intervening night of April 16 and 17, 2022. He tested positive for Covid and was admitted to the Moolchand Hospital where he succumbed to the disease on May 18. He is survived by a wife and three sons.

Providing the aid to the family, Gahlot said, ''I completely understand and acknowledge that no amount of money would be able to compensate for the loss of a loved one but this financial assistance is a way for the Delhi government to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by these corona warriors. ''We are proud of our corona warriors who have served the people with their lives. We assure that the Delhi Government will always be there to assist them. We would like to express our gratitude to all our corona warriors who have served the people while laying their own lives at stake.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

