India detects all Omicron sub-variants in country, no rise in mortality
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:31 IST
India has detected the presence of all Omicron sub-variants of COVID-19 in the community after testing more than 300 samples since late December, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"No mortality or rise in transmission were reported in the areas where these variants were detected," the ministry said.
