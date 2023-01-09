Saudi Arabia to host pre-pandemic numbers for 2023 Haj pilgrimage season
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:03 IST
Saudi Arabia will host a number of pilgrims for the 2023 Haj season similar to what it took in prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, state media reported on Monday.
Riyadh will impose no restrictions, including age limits, for this Haj season, according to the Saudi Haj Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- COVID-19
- Saudi
Advertisement