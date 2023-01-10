NFL-Bills safety Hamlin released from hospital, returns to Buffalo
Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 01:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 01:48 IST
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a Cincinnati hospital one week after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game and has returned to Buffalo, New York, doctors said on Monday.
Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Hamlin spent the last week said he traveled well by air and will continue to be monitored by a care team in Buffalo.
"I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery," Dr. William Knight told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- William Knight
- Buffalo
- Cincinnati
- Hamlin
- Buffalo Bills
- Damar Hamlin
- New York
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blizzard kills 12 in Buffalo, N.Y., area as Christmas Day freeze grips U.S.
UPDATE 7-Blizzard kills 13 in Buffalo, N.Y., area as Christmas Day freeze grips U.S.
Blizzard kills at 13 in Buffalo, N.Y., area as Christmas Day freeze grips U.S.
Deadly blizzard, deemed worst in 45 years, paralyzes greater Buffalo, N.Y.
US Domestic News Roundup: Golf-Kathy Whitworth, winningest pro golfer in history, dead at 83; Deadly blizzard, deemed worst in 45 years, paralyzes greater Buffalo, N.Y and more