Health News Roundup: Novavax's longtime CEO Stanley Erck to retire; Pfizer working to send COVID pill Paxlovid to China and more

Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130 - WSJ

Moderna Inc is considering pricing its COVID-19 shot at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots, the company's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal on Monday. "I would think this type of pricing is consistent with the value," said Bancel, according to the WSJ report, adding the company was in discussions with hospital systems, pharmacies and pharmacy-benefit managers to line up distribution of its vaccine ahead of a potential fall booster shot campaign.

Private equity acquires a taste for drug development

Private equity firms that deemed drug development too risky for their liking in the past are increasingly investing in the sector, raising dedicated funds and coming up with deals that compensate them for the uncertainty involved. These firms are seeking to capitalize on the growing gap between the supply of capital for clinical research and the number of drugs competing for it, eight buyout executives and investors interviewed by Reuters said.

Chinese rush to renew passports as COVID border curbs lifted

People joined long queues outside immigration offices in Beijing on Monday, eager to renew their passports after China dropped COVID border controls that had largely prevented its 1.4 billion residents from travelling for three years. Sunday's reopening is one of the last steps in China's dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime, which began last month after historic protests against curbs that kept the virus at bay but caused widespread frustration among its people.

Eisai, Biogen's Alzheimer's drug price should not dent demand - analysts

The $26,500-per-year price tag for Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc's newly approved Alzheimer's disease drug is slightly above expectations, but should not dent demand for the promising therapy, Wall Street analysts said. The U.S. health regulator on Friday granted accelerated approval to the drug, Leqembi, and the decision was hailed by patient groups.

J&J may eye deals that boost eye care, surgical robots businesses - CEO

Johnson & Johnson will look for opportunities to merge with or acquire firms that add value to its focus areas of eye care, surgical robots, orthopedics and cardiovascular products, the company's Chief Executive Officer Joaquin Duato said on Monday. The healthcare giant is in the process of spinning off its consumer healthcare business under the brand Kenvue to focus on its pharmaceutical and medical devices businesses.

Novavax's longtime CEO Stanley Erck to retire

Novavax Inc said on Monday its longtime chief executive officer, Stanley Erck, would retire and be succeeded by industry veteran John Jacobs, at a time when the COVID-19 vaccine maker looks to catch up with larger rivals. Novavax shares were up about 5% in premarket trade.

Omicron COVID booster cuts hospitalization in over 65s, Israeli study finds

The Omicron-adapted COVID-19 vaccine booster developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE sharply reduced hospitalizations among older patients, Israeli researchers said on Monday, in some of the first evidence of the jab's real-world effectiveness. The study by researchers from healthcare provider Clalit, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Sapir College has not yet been peer reviewed.

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Pfizer plan to help patients pay for heart medication

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Pfizer Inc's bid to revive its plan to cover out-of-pocket expenses of Medicare patients for drugs costing $225,000 a year to treat a rare heart condition after federal officials found that the drugmaker's arrangement could amount to illegal kickbacks. The justices took up Pfizer's appeal of a lower court's ruling that agreed with the government's view that the company's proposal to directly cover cost-sharing co-payments required of patients to use its Vyndaqel and Vyndamax drugs could violate a federal law called the Anti-Kickback Statute.

Pfizer working to send COVID pill Paxlovid to China - CNBC

Pfizer Inc is working with Chinese authorities to send its COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, to the country that is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview with CNBC on Monday. In February last year, China approved Paxlovid to treat high-risk patients in several provinces. The drug was supposed to be largely available via hospitals.

India detects all Omicron sub-variants in country, no rise in mortality

India has detected the presence of all Omicron sub-variants of COVID-19 in the community after testing more than 300 samples since late December, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday. "No mortality or rise in transmission were reported in the areas where these variants were detected," the ministry said.

