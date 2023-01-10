Left Menu

South Africa sees no need for new COVID restrictions for now - health minister

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 10-01-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 16:56 IST
South Africa sees no need for new COVID restrictions for now - health minister
Joe Phaahla Image Credit: Twitter(@ParliamentofRSA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa does not see the need for now to implement any new COVID-19 restrictions in the country or for travellers despite rising cases in other parts of the world, the country's health minister Joe Phaahla said on Tuesday.

However, the country will increase COVID testing and reinvigorate its vaccination campaign in light of rising global infections, he said at a media briefing.

