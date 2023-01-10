South Africa sees no need for new COVID restrictions for now - health minister
South Africa does not see the need for now to implement any new COVID-19 restrictions in the country or for travellers despite rising cases in other parts of the world, the country's health minister Joe Phaahla said on Tuesday.
However, the country will increase COVID testing and reinvigorate its vaccination campaign in light of rising global infections, he said at a media briefing. Phaahla also said that adjustments would soon be made on rules for booster doses and timing between such doses.
Last week, South Africa detected its first case of the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant of COVID, but it is not expected to cause an increase in hospitalisations, South African infectious disease expert Michelle Groome said at the same briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
