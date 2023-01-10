Merck's COVID treatment priced at 1,500 yuan per bottle in China's Tianjin

Merck's COVID treatment Molnupiravir was priced at 1,500 yuan ($221.21) per bottle in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, according to the Tianjin medical purchasing centre on Tuesday.

Each bottle contains 40 pills, according to the centre, which were approved to be used in adult patients with mild to medium COVID infection and a high risk of progressing to severe cases. China has granted conditional approval for the import of Molnupiravir, which was developed by Merck, also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada. ($1 = 6.7810 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)