Mumbai reports nine COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities

Mumbai on Tuesday reported nine new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases reported in India's financial capital thus far rose to 11,55,170, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,746.

On Monday, Mumbai had witnessed four new COVID-19 cases and zero fresh fatality.

There are 37 active COVID-19 cases in the city now.

The number of recovered patients reached 11,35,387 with three patients recovering from the viral infection.

The average caseload doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 2,02,171 days and recovery rate is 98.3 per cent.

As many as 2,819 swab samples were tested since previous evening, taking the total of tests conducted to 1,86,57,612.

The city's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between January 3 to January 9 was 0.0003 per cent.

