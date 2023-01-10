Left Menu

Mumbai reports nine COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 19:55 IST
Mumbai reports nine COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Tuesday reported nine new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases reported in India's financial capital thus far rose to 11,55,170, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,746.

On Monday, Mumbai had witnessed four new COVID-19 cases and zero fresh fatality.

There are 37 active COVID-19 cases in the city now.

The number of recovered patients reached 11,35,387 with three patients recovering from the viral infection.

The average caseload doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 2,02,171 days and recovery rate is 98.3 per cent.

As many as 2,819 swab samples were tested since previous evening, taking the total of tests conducted to 1,86,57,612.

The city's overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between January 3 to January 9 was 0.0003 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
2
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023