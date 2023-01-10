Prince Harry's book 'fastest-selling non-fiction book ever' - Sky News

Prince Harry's memoir Spare is the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, Sky News reported on Tuesday citing the publisher, saying it had recorded a sales figure of 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats.

Sky cited Transworld Penguin Random House as saying that the book was "exceeding even our most bullish expectations".

