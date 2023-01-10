Maha records 24 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 24 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths.

There are 146 active cases in the state, the health department said in a release.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,36,844 while the death toll reached 1,48,418. On Monday, the state had recorded nine infections and no deaths.

Since December 24, when the health department started screening at airports, 3,02,153 international passengers arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports.

Of them, 6,894 passengers were subjected to RT-PCR tests and 14 samples were sent for genome sequencing. "All positive samples are referred for WGS (Whole Genome Sequencing)," the release said.

State capital Mumbai recorded nine cases on Tuesday. The case fatality rate of the state stands at 1.82 per cent.

Five patients recovered from coronavirus infection since previous evening, taking the cumulative recoveries to 79,88,280. The recovery rate of the state is 98.17 per cent.

As many as 11,368 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, which took the tally of tests conducted so far to 8,60,41,998.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: New cases: 24; Fatality; Zero; Active cases: 146; Tests; 11,368.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)