COVID-19 clean slate: No fresh case and death in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-01-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 22:40 IST
No COVID-19 case or fatality was reported in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,760 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

The recovery count rose to 11,63,613 after one person recovered from the infection during the day, leaving the state with one active case, he added.

So far, 1,88,53,305 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Chhattisgarh, including 1,822 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,760, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,613, active cases 1, today tests 1,822, total tests 1,88,53,305.

