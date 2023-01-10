COVID-19 clean slate: No fresh case and death in Chhattisgarh

No COVID-19 case or fatality was reported in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 11,77,760 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

The recovery count rose to 11,63,613 after one person recovered from the infection during the day, leaving the state with one active case, he added.

So far, 1,88,53,305 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Chhattisgarh, including 1,822 during the day, a government release said.

