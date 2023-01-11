Left Menu

Pentagon rescinds order requiring COVID vaccinations for U.S. troops

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo that military leaders still encouraged all service members to get vaccinated and boosted but would no longer discharge those who refuse on religious, administrative or medical grounds. "The military departments will update the records of such individuals to remove any adverse actions solely associated with denials of such requests, including letters of reprimand," Austin said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 06:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 06:23 IST
Pentagon rescinds order requiring COVID vaccinations for U.S. troops

The Pentagon on Tuesday rescinded a controversial Biden administration mandate requiring that all members of the U.S. armed forces be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo that military leaders still encouraged all service members to get vaccinated and boosted but would no longer discharge those who refuse on religious, administrative or medical grounds.

"The military departments will update the records of such individuals to remove any adverse actions solely associated with denials of such requests, including letters of reprimand," Austin said. The U.S. military faced unanticipated resistance among troops to mandatory vaccines - something U.S. defense officials say is the result of misinformation about the safety of the vaccine

Biden in August 2021 ordered all 1.3 million active members of the U.S. armed forces to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over the objections of Republicans. According to Defense Department data, 3,717 Marines, 1,816 soldiers and 2,064 sailors have since been discharged for refusing to get vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

Global
2
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global
4
Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

Cashbackduniya - India's Highest Cashback Paying App & Website

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023