Left Menu

Ecuador confirms first human bird flu infection in 9-year-old girl

"So far no other cases have been reported in humans." Ecuador declared an animal health emergency in late November and an epidemiological alert in December after an outbreak had been detected in the provinces of Cotopaxi and Bolivar, where thousands of birds were slaughtered to contain the disease.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 07:29 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 07:29 IST
Ecuador confirms first human bird flu infection in 9-year-old girl

Ecuador reported its first case of human transmission of bird flu in a 9-year-old girl, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, marking a rare case of human infection a month after the country declared an animal health emergency. Human illness from bird flu infections have ranged from no symptoms to mild illness to severe disease resulting in death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which advised that spread between humans is very rare.

Bird flu wiped out tens of millions of birds last year across the United States, which reported a first human case

last April. Many of the birds were slaughtered to stop the disease from spreading. Ecuador's Health Ministry said humans and animals in the area where the child was infected in the central province of Bolivar were being closely monitored for transmission.

It did not report on the girl's condition. "It is presumed that the infection occurred through direct contact with birds that carried the virus," the ministry added. "So far no other cases have been reported in humans."

Ecuador declared an animal health emergency in late November and an epidemiological alert in December after an outbreak had been detected in the provinces of Cotopaxi and Bolivar, where thousands of birds were slaughtered to contain the disease. The government assured that the consumption of eggs and chicken meat does not represent a risk to human health. It recommended strengthening "biosecurity" measures and seeking medical help in case of symptoms related to influenza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023