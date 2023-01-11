Chinese health expert: local production of Paxlovid should be able to start soon
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 13:07 IST
Supplies of Pfizer's Paxlovid in China are still unable to meet demand but local production of the anti-viral COVID drug should be able to start soon, a Chinese health expert said on Wednesday.
Wang Qingquan, head of the infectious diseases department at Peking University First Hospital, made the comment at a press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Peking University First Hospital
- Pfizer
- Paxlovid
- Wang Qingquan
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Solomon Islands' ambassador to China John Moffat Fugui dies in Beijing
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
Beijing to distribute Pfizer's Covid-19 drug as increase in Covid cases shatter health system: Report
Solomon Islands' ambassador to China John Moffat Fugui dies in Beijing
Spike in covid cases in China's Zhejiang renews concern of impact on supply chains