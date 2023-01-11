Chinese health expert: local production of Paxlovid should be able to start soon

Supplies of Pfizer's Paxlovid in China are still unable to meet demand but local production of the anti-viral COVID drug should be able to start soon, a Chinese health expert said on Wednesday.

Wang Qingquan, head of the infectious diseases department at Peking University First Hospital, made the comment at a press conference.

