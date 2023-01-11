China should ultimately determine COVID death figures by looking at excess mortality -health official
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-01-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 13:47 IST
China should ultimately determine COVID-19 death figures by looking at excess mortality, Wang Guiqiang, head of the infectious diseases department at Peking University First Hospital said at a briefing on Wednesday.
The death rate is dynamic when the coronavirus is still spreading, and deaths can only be accurately counted after the pandemic is over, Liang Wannian, head of a COVID-19 expert panel under the national health authority, told the same briefing.
