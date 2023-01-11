Left Menu

Demolition of cracked hotels in Himalayan town set to resume

The demolition of buildings deemed unsafe in a northern Himalayan region is set to resume following a revised compensation deal for residents, a senior district official said on Wednesday. More than a hundred Indian protesters had halted the demolition of two hotels in the town of Joshimath, a town of around 17,000 people near the border with China, saying they were not being paid enough compensation.

Reuters | Uttrakhand | Updated: 11-01-2023 14:34 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 14:33 IST
Demolition of cracked hotels in Himalayan town set to resume
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The demolition of buildings deemed unsafe in a northern Himalayan region is set to resume following a revised compensation deal for residents, a senior district official said on Wednesday.

More than a hundred Indian protesters had halted the demolition of two hotels in the town of Joshimath, a town of around 17,000 people near the border with China, saying they were not being paid enough compensation. Top district official Himanshu Khurana told Reuters on Wednesday the local administration has approved an interim compensation package.

"We have solved all their doubts about the rehabilitation package. We'll start the demolition soon, given that the buildings pose a risk to the local population," Khurana said. More demolition could follow as over 700 buildings have developed cracks in the state of Uttarakhand. Some are leaning precariously, spurring calls from residents and environmental campaigners for a halt to construction in the ecologically sensitive area.

The town of Joshimath is also a gateway to Hindu and Sikh shrines. Its residents said the buildings should be knocked down but they needed to be compensated adequately.

Early on Wednesday, local news channels showed dozens of protestors sitting under a tarapaulin on the terrace of a building, some of them shouting slogans against the local administration. "Please demolish my hotel, who am I to stop it?" one resident, who was not identified by name, told Reuters partner ANI on Tuesday night. "But please compensate us. They want to exploit us, which is wrong."

Protests are also ongoing over a power plant being built in the area by India's largest power producer, NTPC, which the campaigners say should be situated elsewhere. NTPC has said its tunnelling and other work on the plant is not the cause of the cracks in structures in the town.

Shares in NTPC fell 1.19% as at 0745 GMT on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023