Switzerland says no current plans to test travellers from China for COVID-19

Travellers from China entering Switzerland will not at present be required to undergo compulsory testing for COVID-19, the Swiss government said on Wednesday. The Omicron variants circulating in China posed "only a small risk to the Swiss population and the Swiss health system," it said in a statement. The epidemiological situation in Switzerland would continue to be closely monitored, it added.

The epidemiological situation in Switzerland would continue to be closely monitored, it added. Worries over the scale and impact of the outbreak in China, where the virus is spreading unchecked, have so far prompted more than a dozen countries to demand negative COVID test results from people arriving from China.

