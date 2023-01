BRIEF-U.S. HHS Says About 15.9 Mln People In U.S. Selected Affordable Care Act Marketplace Health Plan Since Start Of Open Enrollment Period On November 1

* U.S. HHS - ABOUT 15.9 MILLION PEOPLE IN U.S. SELECTED AFFORDABLE CARE ACT MARKETPLACE HEALTH PLAN SINCE START OF OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD ON NOVEMBER 1

* U.S. HHS - OPEN ENROLLMENT CONTINUES THROUGH JANUARY 15 * U.S. HHS - ABOUT 1.8 MILLION MORE PEOPLE HAVE SIGNED UP FOR HEALTH INSURANCE, OR A 13% INCREASE, FROM THIS TIME LAST YEAR

