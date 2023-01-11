Cyprus requires negative COVID tests for China arrivals
Negative COVID-19 tests will be required for people travelling by air from China to Cyprus from Jan. 15, the island's health ministry said on Wednesday.
The EU's Integrated Political Crisis Response group (IPCR) last week recommended that member states introduce requirements on air travellers from China as the country prepared to ease travel restrictions despite a wave of new COVID infections.
Travellers will need to show a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before arrival, the Cypriot ministry said. In line with EU recommendations, authorities would also introduce testing on wastewater in airports and on aircraft, it said.
