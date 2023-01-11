Left Menu

Sun Pharma launches drug for advanced breast cancer patients

Sun Pharmaceutical on Wednesday launched a novel anti-cancer drug Palbociclib under the brand name of Palenotm for patients with advanced breast cancer.The company said the generic drug will be available in 75, 100, 125 mgs.Kirti Ganorkar, chief executive of Sun Pharmas domestic business, said the new drug will be priced at an affordable rate but did not disclose the same.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:55 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:55 IST
Sun Pharma launches drug for advanced breast cancer patients
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharmaceutical on Wednesday launched a novel anti-cancer drug Palbociclib under the brand name of Palenotm for patients with advanced breast cancer.

The company said the generic drug will be available in 75, 100, 125 mgs.

Kirti Ganorkar, chief executive of Sun Pharma's domestic business, said the new drug will be priced at an affordable rate but did not disclose the same. Palenotm will address the treatment needs of several advanced breast cancer patients.

The company will also introduce a patient assistance programme that will improve patient compliance and accessibility, Ganorkar added.

Palbociclib, which is a generic medicine, is approved by the USFDA, EMA and CDSCO in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor, negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancers.

Breast cancer affects around 0.21 million women every year. Among the total patients, around 50 per cent are hormone receptor positive, the major subtype in breast cancer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023