Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Setty by 2 years
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 20:08 IST
The government has extended the term of State Bank of India Managing Director Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by two years with effect from January 20.
In a regulatory filing, SBI said the government issued a notification to this effect on January 10.
''... the central government hereby extends the term of office of Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director, State Bank of India for a period of two years with effect from January 20, 2023...,'' the filing said.
