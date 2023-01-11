TN CM assures tough action over incident involving mixing of human feces in drinking water

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asserted in the Assembly that the State would deal with an iron hand against communally divisive, anti-social elements.

Responding to the Special Call Attention motion of MLAs on the incident of mixing of human feces in an overhead water tank in a Scheduled Caste residential neighbourhood under Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai district, Stalin detailed the action taken by the government. The Pudukkottai incident brought to light the caste based discrimination and related untouchability still prevalent here and there, he said.

Following information, the Chief Minister said he immediately deputed top officials to make an on the spot assessment and they are continuing to take appropriate action.

Initially two children, who took ill, from Vengaivayal were admitted to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital. When more patients from the same village turned up for infection, authorities advised an analysis of the drinking water. It was found later that human feces was mixed in water stored in the overhead tank. From December 26, 2022 to till date, a team of doctors are camping in the village and are engaged in implementing disease preventive measures and medical examination of people. For public health and sanitation work, under the leadership of a medical officer, 18 personnel, including nurses are on the job.

For all the 32 houses, new water connections and drinking water pipes have been provided and proper drinking water supply is on from January 5, 2023.

''Action is being taken to build a brand new overhead water tank at a cost of Rs 7 lakh. Daily, drinking water is being supplied through lorries under the supervision of a sanitary inspector.'' Police have registered a case and under the supervision of Pudukottai District Police Superintendent, a Special Investigation Team has been set up, which is probing the case.

''So far, 70 people have been questioned. I would like to inform the House that appropriate action will be taken to arrest the true culprits behind this incident.'' Such incidents become stumbling blocks in social cohesion and unity he said and quoted reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy's sayings warning against communal tendencies. The rational leader's speeches are aimed at fostering brotherhood, harmony and egalitarianism.

''We should remember that in this country, there are still some anti-social elements who are creating divisions by upholding caste and religions.'' Overcoming such elements, ''we should all live as humans with equal rights and be humane.'' Stalin said the government would deal with an iron hand against communally divisive, anti-social elements.

